BTS fans in frenzy after J-Hope military picture surface

Fans of the K-pop band BTS went into frenzy after pictures of member J-Hope in the South Korea military uniform went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is serving mandatory service. He got enlisted in the Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division.

The viral pictures showed J-Hope posing with another soldier in his military uniform.

OMG OMG OMG OMG 🔥🔥🔥 He’s so handsome 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/e1tfe1MI9O — J-HOPE GLOBAL FANCLUB (@JhopeGlobalFan) September 8, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the South Korea artist J-Hope started his military service in February of this year.

The BIGHIT Music announced that J-Hope had initiated the process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

J-Hope was the second member of the popular septet to enlist following Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December of last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Read More: BTS member J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage

Suga will be the next BTS member to start his mandatory service. He applied for the process by ending his deferment.

It is pertinent to mention that all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.

They plan to complete military duty by 2025.