Jungkook falls asleep during live chat, video goes viral

A video of Jeon Jungkook, the youngest of the K-Pop sensation BTS, falling asleep while interacting live with fans is going viral on social media.

Jungkook’s sleeping video was shared by his superfan on Twitter. It showed the singer lying on his bed and covered with white sheets. The next frame showed him fast asleep.

A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today 💜 pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

More than six million of the singer’s fans were viewing the BTS member’s Wewerse session. They found humour and showed love for him in the comment section.

Here’s what they said.

I don’t know if we realize how lucky we are to have him in our lives 😭 — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

I hope someone is addressing hi anxiety. He must be going through alot. — eliza ramsey (@elizara45037551) June 12, 2023

Jungkook💜💜💜💜 — Argelia Ayala (@ArgeliaAya48475) June 12, 2023

Jungkook’s Weverse live was the most adorable thing ever! His charm and talent never fail to amaze me. Can’t wait for more from this talented king 👑 Check my pin tweet bro — allene.fleming (@alleneflem90073) June 12, 2023

i love him so much he’s so precious 😭💜 — tani (@tnglxyie) June 12, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-Pop band is currently on a hiatus from group activities as announced in June last year.

Following the announcement, the septet’s members got into their individual endeavours including solo albums, single collaborations and tours.

Two of the members of the septet, Jin and J-Hope had also started their mandatory military service and others are expected to begin enlistment soon.