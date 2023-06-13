31.9 C
Jungkook falls asleep during live chat, video goes viral

A video of Jeon Jungkook, the youngest of the K-Pop sensation BTS, falling asleep while interacting live with fans is going viral on social media.

Jungkook’s sleeping video was shared by his superfan on Twitter. It showed the singer lying on his bed and covered with white sheets. The next frame showed him fast asleep.

More than six million of the singer’s fans were viewing the BTS member’s Wewerse session. They found humour and showed love for him in the comment section.

Here’s what they said. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-Pop band is currently on a hiatus from group activities as announced in June last year.

Following the announcement, the septet’s members got into their individual endeavours including solo albums, single collaborations and tours.

Two of the members of the septet, Jin and J-Hope had also started their mandatory military service and others are expected to begin enlistment soon.

