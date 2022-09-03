Sunday, September 4, 2022
Web Desk

Bull scares tiger away, video goes viral

A video of a bull scaring a tiger away is going viral on the micro blogging social media platform Twitter.

The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. The clip showed the buffalo walking on the streets while a tiger lurked in the bushes.


The big cat charged at the bovine which managed to scare it away. The buffalo went on its way while tiger crossed the road.

The cat family is know to be one of the deadliest predators but it does not mean they cannot get scared.

Earlier, a bizarre video went viral where a lion became terrified by a man who ventured out alone in the forest with just a stick.

 

An adult male big cat in the middle of a forest and an angry man is walking toward the lion while swinging a stick, without any fear of being eaten alive.

The lion can be seen running away into the forest after a man shows big cat the stick.

