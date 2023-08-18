Horrific video: Car drags bikers for three kilometres after hit-and-run

A chilling footage of two bikers getting dragged by a car after a hit-and-run incident in Nagpur, India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video of the terrifying incident showed the car dragging them for three kilometres in full public view.

An Indian news agency reported that the bikers Rakesh Gate and Akash Tekam fell from the two-wheeler after it got hit by the car.

The car driver had no intention to stop the four-wheeler and help them. The video ended with him still driving his car with bikers, still trapped in front of it.

According to locals, there were no police officer present despite it being the main airport road. The victims were hospitalized for serious injuries.

Police have reportedly registered a case against the unknown car driver, and are searching to arrest the absconder.

“A case has been registered against an unknown person. A search operation has been launched to identify the car. We will find the vehicle and the culprit soon,” a cop from the police station told media.

Related – Woman killed after car drags her for four kilometers