Woman killed after car drags her for four kilometers

A 23-year-old woman died after she got hit by a vehicle and dragged for four kilometers in India’s capital Delhi.

An Indian news agency reported that the horrific incident took place on Sunday. The vehicle rammed into her scooter and she was dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

She suffered serious injuries that led to her death.

Kanjhawal police in Rohini district received a call about the Baleno car dragging the body towards Qutubgarh. He told law enforcement agencies the vehicle’s registration number, asking them to stop and search for the vehicle.

Kanjhawal police got another call about a woman’s naked body lying on the road. The authorities and forensics team arrived at the crime scene for investigation.

The body was sent to SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri.

Delhi Police traced the car and arrested five people Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.

The suspects, during the question, admitted they were commuting in the vehicle that hit the woman’s two-wheelers.

Police impounded the vehicle and collected samples of the men to check if they were intoxicated when it happened.

