Viral: Man drags traffic police on car to avoid challan

In a viral video, a man dragged a traffic police constable on car for 4km to avoid challan.

You may have seen people using different tactics to avoid traffic police challan and they sometime try to escape too but this man, from the Indian state of Indore exceeded all the limits.

The man was using mobile phone when the traffic police spotted him and when the police constable asked him to pay the fine, the man got angry.



He not only refused to pay the fine but also drove the car while the traffic police personal was on the bonnet of the car.

The Man went on to drive the car with traffic constable on the bonnet for 4 km.

The police then surrounded the car and took the accused driver in custody.

