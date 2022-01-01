VIRAL: Car flies off road, lands on another

A scary video of a drunk driver making his car fly over a road and landing on top of another in Brazil is going viral.

The video, titled Intoxicated Driver Flies off Road and Lands on Camaro, was shared on YouTube by ViralHog. As of this moment, it has 6,000 views and counting.

A foreign news agency reported that the driver of the Chevette, whose name was not mentioned, drove his vehicle under influence of alcohol.

He lost control of it and failed to make a turn time. It resulted in the car flying off the road and landing on top of a red-coloured Camaro.

The driver of the Camaro, in an unconscious state, steered the vehicle and collided with five other vehicles.

Rescue teams arrived at the crash site following the horrific incident and rescued the victims.

Police, in a statement, stated that the suspect admitted to having two shots of drinks before driving the vehicle.

It is pertinent to mention that drunk driving is one of the leading causes of road accident deaths or injuries across the world.

World Health Organization, in its statistics, mentioned that driving under the influence of alcohol is a key contributor to 27 per cent of all road-related injuries across the world.

