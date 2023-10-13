32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 13, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Feline intrusion: Unusual incident at Lahore international airport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday took notice of the unusual situation, where a cat managed to intrude at Lahore International Airport premises, ARY News reported.

CAA spokesperson stated that the DGCAA expressed anger over poor cleaning arrangements at the Lahore International Airport, and issued a notice to the concerned authorities.

Sources suggested that the sanitation operations at the airport have been outsourced to a private company, but complaints are often received regarding poor sanitation arrangements from the said company.

The CAA spokesperson emphasized that strict action will be taken against the staff found negligent in their duties.

The DG-CAA has also appealed to the Lahore Airport Authority, indicating the need for improved sanitization arrangements and stricter oversight to prevent such incidents in the future.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.