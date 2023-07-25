Cat kills 15-day-old baby by dropping it from roof

A shocking incident in India saw a cat killing a 15-day-old baby boy by dropping it from a building’s roof.

An Indian news agency reported that the shocking incident happened in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The grieving father Hassan said his wife Asma raised an alarm after seeing the feline picking up her son Rihan, who was sleeping next to her.

He tried chasing the cat, who dropped the baby from the roof. He claimed that a cat used to be outside everyday ever since the twins were born but the family used to chase it away.

Police stated that Asim gave birth to twins Rihan and Alshifa in Gautra Patti Bhauni village.

SHO Usawan Police Station confirmed the baby’s death. He added that the family did not file a complaint.

It is not the first time that animals have killed babies. In 2018, a monkey snatched a 12-day-old Indian boy from his mother and killed him.

The incident took place in Runkata town on the outskirts of Agra, home to India’s most famous monument, the Taj Mahal.

Ajay Kaushal, officer in charge of the Sikandra police station, said a group of monkeys entered the victim’s house and one of the monkeys snatched the baby from his mother who was breastfeeding him, and ran away with the baby.

The cop said that the primate bit the infant’s head and left the baby when people chased it with sticks and threw stones at it. He added that the bleeding infant was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.