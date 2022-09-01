Cat slaps journalist on-air, video goes viral

An amusing video of a cat slapping a journalist during a live transmissio is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed Turkish sports journalist Huseyin Ozkok talking to an anchor. The cat crept up behind him and slapped the journalist with its tail.

A foreign news agency reported that the sports journalist was broadcasting live from another person’s house and the cat belonged to the house’s owners.

It is not the first time that animals have interrupted live shows and news bulletins.

The social media users fell in love with a cute dog named Storm who came in front of cameras during a weather news telecast.

It all started when Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell was on-air predicting the weather conditions in Canada when his canine named Storm came on the sets.

The cute dog started looking for food while the journalist continued his work.

Moreover, a video of a dog taking down a journalist during transmission has gone viral on social media.

In the two-minute clip, posted by UK Guide Dogs on YouTube, we see the journalist holding the dog named “Flash” while speaking with hosts Dan Walker and Sally Nugent.

“Our guide dog Flash accidentally got a bit over-eager with BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood at the Chelsea Flower Show as she presented the weather live on BBC News,” the video description read.

Kirkwood, who was holding the labrador’s leash was stroking the animal’s hair while raving on its looks. She called it gorgeous and absolutely beautiful.

During the segment, Flash moves away from the camera and the journalist lost her balance before falling face first. All three of them burst into laughter while Kirkwood recovers herself.

