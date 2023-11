KARACHI: The robber who was caught by the citizens of Karachi’s Malir area was rescued by his accomplice at gunpoint, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a robber who tried to conduct a robbery in a house located in Malir’s Shamsi Society area was caught by the citizens and tied to the electric pole.

As per CCTV footage, two individuals can be seen arriving at the scene on a bike and forcing the release of the captured individual at gunpoint before fleeing together.

VIRAL CCTV VIDEO: