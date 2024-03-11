WATCH: Speeding car rams into three men

A shocking accident was reported from Gorakhpur, India, where a high-speed car hit three men walking on the road leaving two of them dead on the spot and drove away.

The CCTV footage of the accident surfaced on the internet, where around 10 pm when the three victims – identified as Moen, Akil Ahmed, and Tahir – were going back home after dinner.

The footage, purportedly shows a black speeding car coming and ramming the three men walking on the side from behind and speeding away. The victims were tossed in the air for a few seconds and then fell on the road about 20-30 feet away from the accident spot.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: *Viewer discretion advised*

After the accident, Moen and Akil died on the spot due to head injuries, while, Tahir was admitted to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in critical condition.

According to the police, the case has been registered under sections 124, 125, 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the car owner and driver have not been yet identified.

Further investigation is underway.