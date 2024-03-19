24.9 C
VIRAL: Chaddi gang’s latest robbery caught on camera!

In a bizarre incident, members of the “Chaddi Gang’ robbed about Rs 1.5 million from a school in India’s Hyderabad as a video of the weird theft went viral on social media.

The members of the Chaddi gang also known as the Katcha Baniyan Gang can be seen in CCTV footage, stealing cash from the school while they are dressed in shorts and have masks over their faces.

The incident happened at World One School in Miyapur, Hyderabad, on Saturday night, March 16. In the 35-second video, two members of the “Chaddi gang” are shown stealing the cash.

The gang is mainly active in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat but is not restricted to these areas. The Chaddi Gang’ carried out numerous assaults, rapes, and hundreds of robberies in addition to dozens of murders.

They became notorious in the 1990s when they absconded with cash and jewels valued at millions of rupees while abusing and even killing their victims.

