Watch: Sri Lanka skipper’s emotional moments with mother after Women’s Asia Cup win

Sri Lanka Women’s skipper Chamari Athapaththu shared emotional moments with her mother after their historic Women’s Asia Cup 2024 triumph in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka defeated India by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title.

Following their victory, Chamari Athapaththu rushed to the team’s dressing room to share the moment with her mother. The video of their emotional interaction went viral on social media.

The viral video showed the Sri Lankan skipper hugging her ailing mother in the dressing room.

In the post-match presentation, Chamari Athapaththu also acknowledged the sacrifices her mother had made that resulted in her successful cricketing career.

The left-handed batter revealed that this was the first time her mother came to the stadium to watch her bat after a gap of 13 years.

“I am really happy because I played good cricket to showcase my skills. The main reason is that my mother was present to see me batting. After 13 years, she was in the family box here in Dambulla,” she said.

“She could not watch matches due to illness and came back to see matches. She has sacrificed a lot for me. Thank you very much, my loving mother,” Athapaththu added.

The Sri Lankan skipper was the Player of the Tournament of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

She was the leading run-scorer in the continental tournament, having scored 304 runs from five matches at an average of 101.33 and a strike rate of 146.85 with a hundred and two fifties.

In the ultimate game of the tournament, she led her team’s chase with a 43-ball 61 run knock including nine fours and two sixes.

Sri Lanka Women won the game in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare.