Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka beat India to win maiden title

Sri Lanka beat India by eight wickets to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup 2024 title at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 166, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with 43-ball 61 followed by Harshitha Samarawickrama’s unbeaten 65 off 51 balls to help their team lift their first-ever Asia Cup trophy.

Sri Lanka won the game in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare.

Batting first, India posted a total of 165 over the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana scored 60 off 47 balls while Richa Ghosh added 30 off 14 deliveries to the total.

For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari bagged two wickets Sachini Nisansala and Chamari Athapaththu took one wicket each.

It is pertinent to mention that both sides entered the final unbeaten in the tournament as Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a last-over thriller in the second semi-final while India comprehensively beat Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

India have won the T20 Asia Cup three out of four times and the ODI edition four times.