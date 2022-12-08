Chamika Karunaratne loses teeth while taking catch, video goes viral

A video of Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne losing his teeth after being hit in the face by the ball while taking a catch is going viral on social media.

The incident happened during the Lanka Premier League fixture between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators.

The viral video showed Galle Gladiators batter, Nuwanido Fernando, smashing West Indies pacer Carlos Brathwaite’s fuller delivery on the offside. Chamika Karunaratne ran towards the ball to take the catch. It went through his hands and ended up hitting his face.

But he managed to complete the catch. According to the Indian news agency Hindustan Times, the player lost four teeth.

We can see his tooth falling off his mouth after the impact. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

In the fixture, Galle Gladiators scored 121-8 in their 20 overs with Movin Subasingha top scoring with 40 from 38 balls with four boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim chipped in with his 39-ball 34 after hitting two fours.

Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the Kandy Falcons’ bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

Kandy Falcons completed the run chase in 15 overs with five wickets in hand. Kamindu Mendis was the highest scored as he hit four fours and two maximums on his way to 44 from 34 balls.

Openers Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher scored 22 and 20.

Nuwan Pradeep bagged two wickets for the Galle side.

