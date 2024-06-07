WATCH: Conductor saves man from falling out of moving bus

Social media users hailed a conductor after a viral video showed him saving a man from falling out of a moving bus.

The video, caught on CCTV camera, showed the bus conductor busy issuing tickets to passengers and collecting money in India’s Kerala, an Indian media outlet reported.

Suddenly, the driver pressed the brakes, causing one of the passengers standing behind the conductor to lose his balance and nearly tumble off the bus.

However, the bus conductor in a split second reached out to grab the passenger’s hand and prevent him from falling out of the moving bus.

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded to social media as users hailed the conductor for his heroics to save the life of the passenger.

Several also highlighted the conductor’s alertness, saying that he did not even glance at the passenger before grabbing his hand.

The quick reflexes of the bus conductor reminded several users their favourite superheroes shown in action movies.

In January this year, a father showed quick reflexes to save his son from a horrific accident.

The viral video showed a man standing beside his motorcycle on which his child was sitting. Suddenly, he manoeuvred his child to safety just when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler.

The father and child both remained safe in the incident.