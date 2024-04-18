VIRAL VIDEO: Man braves floodwater to save daughter

A man in Oman was touted as a hero after a viral video showed him braving floodwater to save his daughter amid heavy rains that have resulted in the killing of at least 18 people, ARY News reported.

The viral video showed the father embracing his daughter he picked from school and attempting to survive the raging waves of flash floods triggered by heavy rains that have lashed several Gulf countries in recent days.

While the father is seen struggling to stand his ground amid violent flash floods, screams of children can be heard in the nearby school where a staff was recording the video.

Meanwhile, flash floods swept through the streets submerging cars.

It is pertinent to mention that out of the 18 deaths in Oman, at least nine were schoolchildren and their driver whose vehicle was washed away by the floodwaters in Samad A’Shan on April 14.

Flooding clogged Dubai’s giant highways and airport passengers were urged to stay away as the glitzy financial centre reeled from record rains.

Read more: Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Huge tailbacks snaked along six-lane expressways after up to 254 millimetres of rain — about two years’ worth — fell on the desert United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

At least one person was killed after a 70-year-old man was swept away in his car in Ras Al-Khaimah, one of the country’s seven emirates, police said.