VIRAL: Couple make cruise ship their permanent hope for ‘its cheap’

Couple Richard and Angelyn Burk from the United States stepped down from their jobs and sold their home to live on a cruise ship due to their financial situation.

A foreign news agency stated that Angelyn – a former accountant by profession – decided to calculate the per day cost of living on the cruise ship. It was near £35 and could cover the cost of their meals and drinks.

“We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense,” she said as quoted in the report.

She claimed that they rarely spend their time on the land. They live with their relatives and friends when they do.

The couple has gone to Italy, Iceland, and Singapore. Their next destination is Australia.

Richard said a person can live on a cruiser every day but it will take some doing. He added that they plan their trips.

“Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older,” he said as quoted in the report.

Living full time on cruise ships is turning out to be a common trend at this time.

Christine Kesteloo – who lost her job due to an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic – is residing with her husband, a cruise ship engineer himself, for half a year.

She resides in their home in the Netherlands for the remaining half.

