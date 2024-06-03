Caught On Cam: Cricketer dies moments after hitting six

In a viral video, a man collapsed and died moments after hitting a six during a cricket match.

While the exact date and location of the incident has not been verified, several Indian media outlets reported that the cricket match was being played in Thane of India’s Maharashtra.

The viral video showed the batter wearing a pink jersey standing on strike as a bowler delivered a ball.

The deceased was then seen hitting the ball for a long six.

However, tragedy struck moments later as the man collapsed while preparing for the next delivery.

Fellow players on the field were seen in the viral video rushing to help him and attempted to revive him.

However, their efforts were in vain as the man remained unresponsive on the ground.

The body of the deceased was then moved to the hospital for a postmortem while police initiated an investigation to determine the cause of his death.

Last month, tragedy struck when an 11-year-old boy died after being hit by a ball in the lower abdomen while playing cricket.

The victim Shambhu Kalidas Khandve was playing cricket with his friends during the ongoing summer holidays in Pune city of India’s Maharashtra state last week when the fateful incident occurred.

In a video, the deceased was seen bowling during the game when a return strike from the batter directly hit him in his genitals.