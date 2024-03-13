24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Caught on cam: Clumsy robbers fail to snatch valuables from women

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: A CCTV footage showing clumsy robbers’ attempt to snatch valuables from women in Peshawar’s Gulbahar area emerged on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage shows the moment when the robbers walked up to the women on a street and tried to snatch their valuables, including cellphones.

However, the women instantly reacted and moved away from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the robbers, apparently nervous, dropped the idea of robbing the women and ran away – one on the motorcycle and the other on foot.

The Peshawar police have launched an investigation into the matter and said they will caught the suspects through the footage soon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.