Caught on cam: Clumsy robbers fail to snatch valuables from women

PESHAWAR: A CCTV footage showing clumsy robbers’ attempt to snatch valuables from women in Peshawar’s Gulbahar area emerged on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage shows the moment when the robbers walked up to the women on a street and tried to snatch their valuables, including cellphones.

However, the women instantly reacted and moved away from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the robbers, apparently nervous, dropped the idea of robbing the women and ran away – one on the motorcycle and the other on foot.

The Peshawar police have launched an investigation into the matter and said they will caught the suspects through the footage soon.