‘Dahaad’ trailer has Sonakshi Sinha fans excited

OTT platform Amazon Prime released the official trailer of the Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s web show ‘Dahaad (Roar)’.

The trailer of ‘Dahaad‘ showed the Bollywood star playing the tough cop Anjali Bhaati. Her character is leading the investigation of the deaths of women, whose bodies are found in public bathrooms.

The cop discovers she is dealing with a serial killer.

‘Dahaad‘ has the fans of the actor and the thriller genre excited. They expressed their anticipation on social media application.

Prime video always brings quality content 🔥 — Yash Manglani (@YashManglani17) May 3, 2023

Looks good👍 — Jitendra Santara (@JitendraSantar5) May 3, 2023

Sonakshi 🔥❤️ — Ashweta ✨ (@Sonaholic_Ashu) May 3, 2023

Eagerly waiting🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Umeed (@Umeedji) May 3, 2023

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, the cast also includes Gulshan Devaiah along with Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, Zoa Morani and others.

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi directed the web show. The former has written the show with Zoya Akhtar, Sumit Arora, Chaitanya Chopra, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah and Ritesh Shah.

‘Dahaad‘ will stream on Amazon Prime from May 12, 2023.

