Dananeer Mobeen wins social media with her soulful voice

The latest video of social media influencer turned actor, Dananeer Mobeen flaunting her singing skills has gone viral.

The ‘Pawri girl’ of the country turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and shared a new video on the feed. The now-viral clip sees Dananeer Mobeen singing a soulful number ‘Chupke Se’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Saathiya’ (2002) – starring Rani Mukherjee and Vivek Oberoi.

“I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try,” the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. She added, “P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate, (I’m not a professional singer, so please no hate.)”

The video was watched by millions of her followers on the social platform and received over 99,000 likes, in addition to numerous applauding comments for the celeb.

Have a look at some of the heartwarming comments from Instagrammers.

On the work front, Dananeer Mobeen was last seen in ARY Digital’s mega-buster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ alongside an ensemble cast including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Shehryar Munawwar and Tashiya Yehali Kalidasa.

To note, the social media personality rose to fame last year, when a five-second video of her went viral overnight, with millions of views on social media platforms, a number of mind-blowing recreations, as well as some cross-border bonding.

