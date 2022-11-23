Viral dance group ‘Quick Style’ lands in Karachi

The viral dancing sensations, Norwegian dance crew ‘Quick Style’ has landed in Karachi for the nationwide tour with ‘Coke Studio’.

After the massive success of the first-ever live concert by ‘Coke Studio’ in Dubai, the musical franchise continued their creative collaboration with the crew, of whom twin brothers Bilal and Suleman Malik are Norwegian-Pakistanis, for a nationwide tour.

The dancers touched down in the City of Lights on Tuesday for the same.

The group kickstarted the tour with the Karachi leg as announced by the franchise on Instagram. Sharing a click of the dancers posing in front of the Mazar-e-Quaid, Coke Studio wrote, “The boys are here.”

The founding members of the group including the Malik brothers and Nasir Siri Khan along with their crew will visit the iconic locations of Pakistan, in addition to academic and art institutions during their trip, as announced by the musical franchise in a press release last month.

For the unversed, the Norwegian boys’ dance group, ‘Quick Style’, came into the limelight earlier this year following their viral wedding dance sequences featuring ‘Coke Studio 14’ chart-topper ‘Kana Yaari’.

Previously, the dance crew has stunned social users with their stellar dance moves on South Asian music, including Bollywood tracks ‘Tumse Mil Ke’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, ‘Kala Chashma’ and very recent Shazia Manzoor’s ‘Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi’.

