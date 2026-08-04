KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police Karachi Pir Mohammad Shah honoured Constable Faheem Gul, who went viral for controlling traffic in unique dance style in the metropolis.

Gul is posted at the Mazar-e-Quaid Traffic Section. He was awarded a CC Second certificate in recognition of his outstanding performance, dedication and sense of responsibility while performing his official duties.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Traffic Karachi said that hardworking and committed officers and personnel are valuable assets of the department.

He added that acknowledging and encouraging excellent performance not only boosts the morale of police personnel but also motivates other officers and staff members to carry out their responsibilities with greater dedication, professionalism and integrity.

Karachi traffic police officer Faheem Gul went viral on social media for his unique dance moves while directing the traffic flow.

Karachi traffic cop’s unique style encourages the public to happily follow his instructions. Karachiites appreciated his unique style, as his positive attitude brings a smile to people’s faces even in the worst traffic.