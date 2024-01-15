Dania Enwer reveals what her childhood was like

Actress and model Dania Enwer, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ongoing ARY Digital ‘Adawat‘, caught fans by surprise with her statements about her childhood.

Dania Enwer shared interesting stories and answered questions about her personal and professional lives on ‘The Night Show With Ayaz Samoo‘ on ARY Zindagi.

Dania Enwer said some artists get into the acting industry by doing theatre and some venture into the field through the production side of things.

The actress revealed that she became an actress after working as a production manager. She revealed that she has worked with prolific actor Aijaz Aslam on a project in that capacity.

When the host asked if she was an “accidental actress” or a trained artist, the actress replied by saying that “she had the habit of doing melodrama since she was a child.”

On the acting front, Dania Enwer has worked in hit dramas ‘Rasm-e-Duniya,’ ‘Habs,’ ‘Ehsaan Faramosh,’ ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam‘ and ‘Adawat.’