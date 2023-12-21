Dania Enwer shares life advice in now-viral post

The latest video of actress and model Dania Enwer is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actress, who is currently winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Adawat’, shared the viral video on her Instagram. She showed off her jovial side in the clip.

“You healed the wounds on the rollercoaster called ‘LIFE’,” the text on the Dania Enwer’s video read. “Sometimes it is better to just let things be. Don’t fight for closure. Don’t expect people to understand where you are coming from. You chose to heal..instead of spreading pain. That’s strength.”

The actress describes her message as a guide for fans and netizens to make life easy for themselves. She urged them to stay strong despite whatever happens in life.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress shares glimpses of her personal and professional happenings on Instagram. She becomes the talk of the town through it.

On the acting front, Dania Enwer has worked in hit dramas ‘Rasm-e-Duniya,’ ‘Habs,’ ‘Ehsaan Faramosh,’ ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam‘ and ‘Adawat.‘