Dania Enwer’s new reel goes viral

TV starlet Dania Enwer wins social media with her saree look in the new reel video, going viral across platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Dania Enwer posted a new video from a recent desi-girl glam-up, probably for a shoot.

In the selfie reel, captioned with, “Mood be gooding,” and a laughing tears emoji, the celebrity known for her bohemian fits, is dressed up in a black saree, paired with dull-gold danglers.

The reel video, with ‘Mood’ by Indonesian musician Yagih Mael in the background, was watched by thousands of users on the social site within hours and received love from her fans, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the ‘Habs’ actor in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dania Enwer entered the drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ in the latest episode 11. The ensemble cast of the play, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz and Usama Khan, also features Jamal Shah, Yashma Gill, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti (of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ fame) airs every Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

