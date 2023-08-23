Dania Enwer’s motivational post goes viral

Actress and model Dania Enwer, known for her intriguing content on social media, penned a motivational message for netizens.

She shared life advice via her latest video on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. In the viral video, Dania Enwer was seen getting a makeover.

The next frame showed her flaunting a new hairstyle. She asked the people to avoid those who drag others down.

“Be a Queen,” the post read. “People who support others and bring about the good in others, shows what they are capable of themselves, those who pull you down, don’t let them….

“Find your people they will love to see you head high, chin up.”

The actress’ viral video broke the social media. Instagrammers praised her new look, video and her statements with likes and heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Dania Enwer shares glimpses of her personal and professional happenings on Instagram. She becomes the talk of the town through it.

Earlier, a clip of her Dania Enwer joining the ‘What Jhumka‘ bandwagon went viral on Instagram.

On the acting front, Dania Enwer is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh,’ starring Momina Iqbal, Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

Moreover, she also plays a pivotal character in the ongoing serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam‘, headlined by Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Hiba Bukhari and Usama Khan.

