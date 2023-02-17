Dia Mirza opens up against plastic pollution with reenactment video

The video of Bollywood actor Dia Mirza reenacting the lyrics of the song ‘Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh‘ to speak against plastic pollution is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the caption, Dia Mirza reminded people balloons are single-use plastic items which can be avoided. She requested people to plan events without them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

It is not the first time that the ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala‘ star has spoken against environmental degradation. Earlier, she stressed on global warming being a death sentence for countless living species.

“For more than 100 years, humanity has been burning fossil fuels to power our factories, heat our homes and propel our cars,” she said. “As we have done that, we flooded our atmosphere with planet-warming gasses… superheating the earth.”

The activist added, “We have known for 40 years that this could be disastrous, that it could wreak havoc on our sensitive climatic systems that it could condemn us to our future of heatwave, water shortage and monstrous storms but now a new report of the United Nations finds that grim future could be just around the corner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The Bollywood star went on to say that the Emissions Gas Report 2022 of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) stated that the world would still face catastrophic climate change even if countries live up to their promises to reduce their fossil fuel emissions.

Comments