Viral Video: Dog wins hearts by saving schoolgirl from kidnapping

A video of a stray dog saving a schoolgirl from being kidnapped is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The moment was captured on CCTV outside a building. It showed the schoolgirl, wearing a bag, walking on a street.

A car came from behind and stopped beside her.

When one of the passengers opened the door, the girl – obviously scared for her life – retraced her steps. Suddenly, the stray ran towards the vehicle when the passenger opened the door to kidnap the schoolgirl.

The canine became a protector and got aggressive at the man. He drove away with the dog chasing the vehicle.

Buy that doggie a big ass t-bone 👍 pic.twitter.com/zIV5agDNkB — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 26, 2023

The viral video won hearts especially of those who are dog lovers.

I have always said it. Dogs are human’s best friend pic.twitter.com/SGlEp1IZuN — Jerry Khan (@jerrykhandia) August 26, 2023

To this day, I’ll never understand why people choose cats over dogs. — Forehead King🇹🇹🇧🇷 (@Hakeem36777742) August 26, 2023

Some hero’s wear fur — Jessie T (@DaRealFnTrap) August 26, 2023

mans best friend ❤️ — Juiceddd (@0xJuiceddd) August 26, 2023

Good boy — A Blonde Man (@realBlondeMan) August 26, 2023

Dogs are one of the most loyal animals and would go to great lengths to protect owners and those who get themselves into predicaments.

Earlier, a stray dog in Lebanon turned into a saviour as it bravely rescued an abandoned baby girl who was left to die in a trash bag.

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a passerby heard the faint cries of the newborn coming from inside the bag, which the dog was seen carrying.

The bruised infant, who is believed to have only been a few hours old, was taken to a hospital for treatment in Tripoli, per the outlet.

