Viral Video: Dog wins hearts by saving schoolgirl from kidnapping

A video of a stray dog saving a schoolgirl from being kidnapped is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The moment was captured on CCTV outside a building. It showed the schoolgirl, wearing a bag, walking on a street. 

A car came from behind and stopped beside her. 

When one of the passengers opened the door, the girl – obviously scared for her life – retraced her steps. Suddenly, the stray ran towards the vehicle when the passenger opened the door to kidnap the schoolgirl.

The canine became a protector and got aggressive at the man. He drove away with the dog chasing the vehicle. 

The viral video won hearts especially of those who are dog lovers.

Dogs are one of the most loyal animals and would go to great lengths to protect owners and those who get themselves into predicaments.

Earlier, a stray dog in Lebanon turned into a saviour as it bravely rescued an abandoned baby girl who was left to die in a trash bag.

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a passerby heard the faint cries of the newborn coming from inside the bag, which the dog was seen carrying.  

The bruised infant, who is believed to have only been a few hours old, was taken to a hospital for treatment in Tripoli, per the outlet.

