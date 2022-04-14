VIRAL: Dolphin attacks trainer during a seaquarium show

A foreign news agency mentioned that the incident happened in Miami Seaquarium on April 9. The chilling video was shared on YouTube by Shannon Carpenter.

The dolphin, named Sundance, attacked the trainer before the audience and families’ eyes. Two other swimmers were racing to get themselves out.

The dolphin attacked her twice which led to her being pushed back. The audience expressed a sigh of relief when the trainer finally to pulled herself to safety.

Shannon Carpenter, in an interview with a foreign news agency, said the adults noticed something wrong as the dolphin was in pain.

“You could tell she was in some type of pain,” she said as quoted in the report. “The kids were cheering and thinking this was neat. You could tell the adults knew something was wrong.”

Miami Seaquarium, in its statement, stated that Sundance collided in the water accidentally while performing a routine behaviour as part of the show.

The recreational centre is under the radar of the United States Department of Agriculture because of animal welfare violations.

A 17-page report mentioned they were feeding rotten fish to animals, dolphins dying and neglecting their welfare in general.

Comments