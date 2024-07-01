WATCH: Rahul Dravid seeks job offers following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory

The outgoing coach of Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid has revealed that he is job hunting after helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

India ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval on June 29.

Several hailed Rahul Dravid for his exceptional coaching abilities that helped the Rohit Sharma-led side’s triumph in the recently concluded tournament.

However, it was revealed before the tournament that the former opening batter would be stepping down from his role as the coach of Indian team following the T20 World Cup 2024.

Following the final, Dravid was asked about his future after his stint as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Dravid came up with a hilarious answer, saying that he will be jobless and would love to work if given an opportunity.

“I will be. Next week, life will be the same for me. I will be unemployed, that will be the only difference. I am unemployed next week. Any offers?” he quipped.

Reacting to his departure, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that it was Dravid’s decision to move away from the role.

“He (Dravid) told me that due to family commitments he wants to quit and we respect his decision. I didn’t force him to extend. Rahul Dravid’s role is as important as Rohit Sharma in this T20 World Cup title triumph. He is a man, who took the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and didn’t wanted to leave because he wanted to finish the job,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that India lost two International Cricket Council (ICC) finals to Australia during Dravid’s coaching stint.

India were undefeated in ODI World Cup 2023 but they were defeated in the final by Australia.

A year later, Team India became the first team to win the men’s T20 World Cup without losing a single match.