VIDEO: Driver narrowly escapes as car plunges down mountain

A man narrowly escaped a car that flipped over multiple times before falling off a cliff, a video of which went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) showing a man attempting to drive a Tata Punch car to a higher ground when it skids off the mountainous road.

The viral video, captured by an onlooker, shows the man trying to turn the car as he is assisted by bystanders who were pushing the car forward.

However, the maneuver took a deadly turn when the driver, assisted by the bystanders, failed to move the car upward.

It was then that the Tata Punch started skidding backward uncontrollably as the driver, apparently the owner of the car, attempted to regain control and stop it.

However, his desperate attempts were in vain as the car continued to roll down the cliff.

Seeing that the car was not stopping, the driver decided to escape the vehicle that ultimately fell down the gorge.

The viral video then shows the car rolling multiple times before disappearing into the background.

Read more: Two people die as car falls into river due to dense fog

In April this year, a car returning home after a wedding met with a tragic accident near Javed Nagar, resulting in the death of the groom’s father.

According to the details, the father of the groom lost his life, while six others sustained injuries after a car attempted to avoid a rickshaw, leading to it falling into a ditch.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident scene and transported the injured to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.