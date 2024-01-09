Two people die as car falls into river due to dense fog

HAFIZABAD: A tragic incident was reported from Ahmedpur Chatha in which two people died after a car veered into a canal due to poor visibility caused by fog on the road, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue officials, the two individuals traveling in the car died after their car fell into the river.

Meanwhile, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and retrieved the bodies of both individuals from the river.

However, the body of the deceased individuals has not been identified yet.

In a separate incident earlier today, three people died after a passenger bus plunged into the river in Bahawalpur.

According to the rescue officials, the accident took place near Nowshera Jadeed, Bahawalpur, where an over-speeding passenger bus overturned and plunged into the river leaving three killed and 17 others injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue personnel shifted the injured individuals to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for immediate medical assistance.