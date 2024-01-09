Three dead after bus plunges into river in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: In a tragic incident, three people died after a passenger bus plunged into the river in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the rescue officials, the accident took place near Nowshera Jadeed, Bahawalpur, where an over-speeding passenger bus overturned and plunged into the river leaving three killed and 17 others injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue personnel shifted the injured individuals to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

In a separate incident last year, two people were killed and 33 others injured after a speeding passenger coach plunged into a ravine near Gokart in Balochistan’s Bolan area on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the passenger bus was heading to Quetta from Sukkur. The driver was speeding when he lost control of the steering wheel.

Levies officials said the injured were shifted to Rescue 1122 Centre Gokart and later to Civil Hospital Mach.

Dr Sajjad Haider of Civil Hospital Mach said some critical patients have been referred to Quetta.