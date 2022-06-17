These are not potatoes, police makes unusual discovery at port

A container with more than 1000 kilograms of cocaine disguised as potatoes and frozen chips was seized from a container in a Colombian port.

Major General Ricardo Augusto Alarcón Campos of the Anti-Narcotics Police said the operation took place just before the substances were to be shipped to Spain from Port of Cartagena.

According to a foreign news agency, more than 50 people and sniffer dogs took part in the operation.

The official called it the “most innovative case”.

“This may be the most innovative case discovered by drug traffickers in recent years, they had designed the drug in irregular molds simulating croquettes of cassava and papa criolla,” Campos said.

He added: “The cooperation and support of the people who manage the maritime terminals in the country has been fundamental, we will continue working together to find those responsible and discover who is behind this shipment.”

La inteligencia de la @PoliciaColombia dio un contundente golpe al narcotráfico al incautar un cargamento de cocaína refrigerada y sellada al vacío simulando yucas y papas criollas. El alijo tenía como destino España. #EstrategiaEsmeralda pic.twitter.com/bttSuYBUCH — Mindefensa (@mindefensa) June 16, 2022

The anti-narcotics department said tracking the potatoes was tricky for them but they got suspicious as there was no expiry date.

“The review was costly, each bag had to be uncovered and each of the frozen tubers had to be checked, the irregular shapes of the cassava and potatoes once they are peeled and cut into squares aroused some suspicion among the uniformed men,” Campos said.

“Today we reaffirm our commitment in the fight against the drug trafficking, this is how we have been recovering the trust of businessmen and exporters.”

