Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is sight to behold in latest pictures

Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem won social media again by sharing her latest pictures on the visual-sharing application Instagram.

The pictures of her in a blue outfit went viral on Instagram. In the caption, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ star said she taking away netizens’ Monday Blues while keeping hers.

Her four-picture gallery has more than 130,000 likes. Netizens spoke highly of the pictures and her looks via their comments.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising and loved new entrants in the showbiz industry.

She enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on social platforms.

On the acting front, she last made waves with her performance as the main protagonist, Mehak, in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘, as well as her music video debut in Asim Azhar’s single ‘Dard‘.

She was praised for her outstanding work in projects namely ‘Bharaas‘ and ‘Pardes‘.

In an interview, she made it clear that she will never do item numbers or play characters that objectify women even if she is offered millions of rupees.

Earlier, the artist gave a strong reply to a netizen who claimed that celebrities edit their pictures for making them look slim. She said that not a single picture of her is doctored.

She described herself as raw and authentic, adding that curves are most beautiful.