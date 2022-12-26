Dwayne Johnson gets hilarious makeover by daughters, videos goes viral

Hollywood actor and WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The “Furious 7” star takes to the visual-sharing platform Instagram to share pictures and videos of himself, his professional wrestling career, rigorous fitness exercise and his film sets.

Dwayne Johnson is a fun-loving person and never shies away from making his fans feel special. He is a proud family man and loves his close ones to bits. He is considered an icon by everyone.

Recently, light-hearted videos of him getting a hilarious makeover by his daughters went viral on social media.

His adorable video has millions of likes on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson started his Hollywood career with “The Mummy Returns“. He went on to work in superhit projects “The Scorpion King“, “The Rundown“, “Walking Tall“, “Faster“, “Fast Five“, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation“, “Fast & Furious 6“, “Hercules“, “Furious 7“, “San Andreas“, “Moana“, “The Fate of the Furious“, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, “Rampage“, “Shazam!“, “Hobbs & Shaw“, “Jumanji: The Next Level“, “Jungle Cruise“, “Free Guy” and “Black Adam“.

Dwayne Johnson will be seen as Teth Adam / Black Adam in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods“. He will play the protagonist Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6“.

