Singer Edava Basheer dies during live performance, video goes viral

The video of the veteran Indian singer Edava Basheer passing away during a live concert in the Kollam district of the Kerala state in India.

The viral video sees the deceased singer’s performance the Mano ho thum live when he collapsed on stage. The singer was declared dead in a hospital.

He was laid to rest at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan.

The music show was organized by the Blue Diamond orchestra. He was part of the musical group for years.

Edava Basheer rose to stardom in his school days after winning prizes in competitions. He started a music troupe Sangeethalaya.

Basheer was a constant at state-wide functions and has toured the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, the Middle East and the Far East.

In 2016, Marathi actress Ashwini Ekbote died after collapsing on stage during a live performance in Pune.

According to reports, the 44-year-old, who had also acted in several plays, was performing at the Bharat Natyamandir in Pune evening when she collapsed on stage.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

