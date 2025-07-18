web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Groom throws bride into pool during photoshoot

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A wedding photoshoot in Egypt went viral when a groom deliberately threw his bride into a swimming pool.

The alarming moment was captured by photographer Emad Joe as the viral video shows the groom holding his bride during a pose before suddenly dropping her into the water.

The bride’s face showed a blend of shock and fury, with the groom grinning close by.

The video, which has went viral on social media, has amassed millions of views, drawing sharp criticism

Melbourne-based psychologist Carly Dober condemned the act, and said that for many, the wedding day is a cherished moment awaited for years, and such mockery is utterly unacceptable.

@emadjoe1 فرق العروسة فى البسين 🌊😂😂#EmadJoePhotography #EmadJoeWeddings #EgyptianWeddings #WeddingPhotographyEgypt #BrideAndGroom #BridalDreams ♬ الصوت الأصلي – Emad Joe

 “Unless this has been specifically spoken about beforehand, and she’s given her consent to be in on the joke, this behaviour is disrespectful and alarming,” Melbourne psychologist Carly Dober added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.