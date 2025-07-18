VIDEO: Groom throws bride into pool during photoshoot

A wedding photoshoot in Egypt went viral when a groom deliberately threw his bride into a swimming pool.

The alarming moment was captured by photographer Emad Joe as the viral video shows the groom holding his bride during a pose before suddenly dropping her into the water.

The bride’s face showed a blend of shock and fury, with the groom grinning close by.

The video, which has went viral on social media, has amassed millions of views, drawing sharp criticism

Melbourne-based psychologist Carly Dober condemned the act, and said that for many, the wedding day is a cherished moment awaited for years, and such mockery is utterly unacceptable.

“Unless this has been specifically spoken about beforehand, and she’s given her consent to be in on the joke, this behaviour is disrespectful and alarming,” Melbourne psychologist Carly Dober added.