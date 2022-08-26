Elderly woman slaps flight attendant, video goes viral

A video of an elderly woman slapping a flight attendant over having her alcoholic beverage confiscated is going viral.

A report by a foreign news agency stated that the incident happened on Jet 2 flight LS819 which headed from United Kingdom’s city Manchester to Greece’s Rhodes city.

The situation started when she asked the staff rejected her request for free champagne. The woman asked for gin and tonic, which got confiscated too.

The viral video showed the staff member leaning into restrain the woman whose hands were violently flailing around. He could not control the woman and stood up. She got on her feet too and slapped him twice.

His colleague restrained the woman who fell back on her seat.

The pilot had enough of this and landed the plane in German city of Munich. The woman was offloaded from the flight.

Jet2 issued an apology to the passengers for inconvenience.

“We can confirm that flight LS819 from Manchester to Rhodes was diverted to Munich Airport yesterday so that a disruptive passenger could be offloaded,” the spokesperson said. “We would like to apologize to customers for this unforeseen delay and any inconvenience caused.”

