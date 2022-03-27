WATCH: Electric scooter catches fire by itself

The video of a private company-made electric scooter catching fire by itself is going viral across social media applications.

The viral video was shared on the micro-blogging application Twitter. The clip sees smokes coming from the underneath electric scooter. The two-wheeler then erupts in flames.

Ola scooter in flames highlights safety issues with batteries. NMC cells more prone to ‘Thermal Runaway’ or spontaneous fires than LFP cells. @OlaElectric must investigate & give us answers. Thank God no one injured and # burnol not needed! pic.twitter.com/kupn2fANTP — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) March 26, 2022

The uploader said that the fire was caused due to a battery issue. He added there were no casualties.

The company launched an investigation following the incident. Here’s what social media had to say.

EV will take another 10 years. Govt pushes d public 2 buy EV. Everyday fuel price hike leads 2 alternate solution of either Cycle/EV. Within 3 days, 3rs price hike happened. Definitely government should rethink on fuel prices/taxes. Our Salary won’t be increased whenever hike — P.R. 𓃵 (@NoBikeOnlyCycle) March 26, 2022

Accidents do happen for example even Tesla had some cases, I’m sure the company will investigate and take appropriate steps. Renewable energy is essential and we have to work towards safely using it — vaishalee luthra (@vaishalee15) March 26, 2022

Within 10 years, hydrogen vehicles will be running in roads,EV’s might be vanished, but ICE will be running still on roads — 26 🇮🇳 (@thee2610) March 26, 2022

Earlier, the video of an electronic scooter catching intense fire grabbed the social media users’ attention towards the technology.

Buy a E Scooter and suffer pic.twitter.com/OGX6CxMmMb — Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021



A Twitter user Patrao shared the minute and 51-second clip in which the scooter is seen emitting smoke.

It shortly catches fire and the intensity goes higher and lower with each second. The people are seen running for safety.

