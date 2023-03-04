WATCH: Dutch singer Emma Heesters covers Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’

Video of Dutch singer Emma Heesters’ cover version of Kaifi Khalil’s song ‘Kahani Suno 2.0‘ is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The video of Emma Heesters’ version of the ‘Kahani Suno 2.0‘ went viral on the visual-sharing platform.

Many singers have come up with their version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper.

It should be noted here that his hit number got a rendition from Aima Baig and was recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial.

Aima Baig shared the music video on the video-streaming social media application Instagram. It starts with her playing the guitar before singing the song.

Earlier, Baig revealed that she decided to come up with her cover after the beautiful melody of ‘Pyar Hua Tha‘ got stuck in her head.

Aima Baig wrote, “Thanks to this amazing artist Kaifi Khalil for letting me sing his composition, there’s no ambiguity that nobody can do justice to his melody, especially the way he presented it.”

The latest singing sensation, Kaifi Khalil serenaded film star Humaima Malick with his viral track ‘Kahani Suno’.

An Instagram video of the seasoned actor going viral on social media sees Humaima Malick enjoying a private concert of Baloch starlet at what seems like the lounge of her home.

Kaifi Khalil put up his various melodious numbers including the chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno‘ while Humaima Malick basks in his soulful voice. Both celebrities also posed for a picture together during their meeting.

The clip posted on her Instagram stories a day earlier was widely shared by several entertainment pages and netizens couldn’t help but go gaga about the song all over again.

