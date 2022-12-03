England cricket team fans play ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’, video goes viral

A video of the England cricket team’s fans performing the prolific national song “Dil Dil Pakistan” during the first Test in Rawalpindi is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

England’s Barmy Army shared the viral video on the social media application Twitter. It showed them playing the song on a trumpet on the second day.

2 days and we are in love with Pakistan already 💚💚💚 Dil dil Pakistan!#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/8wHQmEtQIC — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 2, 2022

Moreover, the England cricket team’s fans shared pictures and videos of them having the time of their lives in the country.

WOW! We are having some fun over here 🗣🎺#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/ew0JeOeHer — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 3, 2022

Lunch time is always the best time in Pakistan 😍#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/cVrY4KTZvp — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 3, 2022

Another great day in Pakistan 🇵🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FLilX4j3GI — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 2, 2022

Meet Daim 👋 He joined us yesterday but didn’t have a ticket for today but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow 💚 Two nations, one sport.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/qb5YY3kMZt — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 2, 2022

As far as the match was concerned, Pakistan were 158 runs behind England’s first innings total of 657 as the third day ended with the hosts scoring 499-7 at stumps.

The hosts started the day 181-0 with openers Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease on 89 and 90. They got dismissed for 114 and 121.

Related – England cricketers land in Pakistan for first Test series in 17 years

Skipper Babar Azam stole the show with another Test century as he top-scored for the side with 136 with 19 boundaries and a six to his name.

Saud Shakeel, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and ex-skipper Azhar Ali chipped in with 37, 29 and 27.

As far as England’s bowling is concerned, Will Jacks took three wickets and Jack Leah bagged two wickets. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson dismissed one batter each.

Comments