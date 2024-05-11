Viral: Exceptional traffic management in Japan amazes netizens

A pedestrian captured an exceptional traffic management video in Japan which caught the attention of the netizens across the globe.

Assumingly, the video which went viral on social media showed the exceptional traffic management by the staff of a restaurant for a customer.

In the video, a man – presumably – one of the staff from the restaurant signaled a car on the road to stop, making way for the vehicle exiting the restaurant.

However, the noteworthy thing in the video is the gesture of the individuals bowing to drivers, appreciating their actions to give way to other vehicles.

This act of respect has resonated widely online.

The level of customer service in Japan.pic.twitter.com/LdSIh9mMFA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 10, 2024

The video quickly went viral on social media, gathered 25.6 million of views, with the netizens praising Japan’s culture of discipline and respect.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “The level of customer service in Japan.”