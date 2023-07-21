Fahima Awan gets teary-eyed while remembering late husband

Fahima Awan, who stole the show in the ARY Digital drama ‘Betiyaan‘, got emotional recalling her husband Faisal’s sudden death.

Fahima Awan spoke about her husband’s death in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’. The actress said her husband had two heart attacks and went into depression.

The actress added that her husband got dizzy and a tile – weighing between 40 to 50 kilograms – fell on him and hurt his intestine. She said that he refused treatment at a hospital by calling it a minor stomach ache.

Fahima Awan said father-in-law called her in Saudi Arabia, where she performed Umrah, and informed her about Faisal’s successful surgery. The actress said the surgery got worried and feared something bad would happen. She said that her husband died days later.

Fahima Awan said she could not believe he husband had passed away as she used to be with him in his sickness. The actress said she realized his death would have taken a toll on her if it happened in her presence.

She said she prayed to Almighty Allah to give her strength as she would be the one to support her in-laws and children.