WATCH: Fakhar Zaman’s century against New Zealand in first ODI

Video of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning century in the first ODI against New Zealand is going viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the highlight of Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning knock on social media platforms. It showed him taking the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners.

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series following a five-wicket win in the series opener on Thursday.

Off to a winning start in the series 👏@FakharZamanLive‘s majestic ton headlines Pakistan’s 𝟓𝟎𝟎th ODI win 💫#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/qCuWZKDbCC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2023

The Kiwis, sent to bat first, scored 288-7 in their 50 overs on the back of Daryl Mitchell’s century. He top struck a maximum and 11 boundaries on his way to 115-ball 113.

Opener Will Young chipped in with a half-century as he made 86 from 78 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

Pacer Naseem Shah was the pick of Pakistan bowlers as he returned with outstanding figures of 2-29 in 10 overs. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also took two wickets.

Pakistan chased the 289-run target with nine balls to spare with the left-arm batter stealing the show. Fakhar Zaman struck 117 off 114 balls. His knock included 13 fours and a six.

He put on a 124-run opening stand with left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq. The latter made 60 from 65 balls with five fours and a maximum to his name.

Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 and 42.

Pacer Adam Milne bagged two wickets for New Zealand.

