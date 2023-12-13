VIRAL: Family finds snake hiding in sock drawer

A Florida family had an unexpected encounter on their houseboat – discovering a snake hiding in a sock drawer.

The family stated that they were on their boat near Riviera Beach in Florida when they opened a sock drawer and they found a yellow Eastern rat snake resting there.

Family members speculated that the snake must have found its way onto the boat while seeking shelter from severe weather.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A friend tasked to capture the snake ended up with a non-serious bite on his hand as the Eastern rat snakes are not venomous.

However, the snake was relocated to its natural habitat.

Snakes have been known to seek shelter indoors in the past, with serpent surprises being discovered in locations including bathrooms, train cars, kitchens, hotel rooms, and office drawers.