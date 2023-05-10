Viral: Farah Khan abuses Katrina Kaif in ‘Tees Maar Khan’ BTS

In a viral BTS video from the Bollywood film ‘Tees Maar Khan’, filmmaker Farah Khan is seen abusing A-list actor Katrina Kaif.

An old clip from the filming of the dance number ‘Wallah re Wallah’ has resurfaced on social media where Khan playfully shoved Kaif saying, “Ja kalmoohi naach,” as the latter took a second to rest her feet.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the clip, also featuring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the later part, Kaif is seen in her look for the song, as she sat on a chair and comforted her tired feet. She also tried to put a bandage on her hurt toe.

Khan who sat next to the actor faked pushing her and said, “Kitna kaam kiya hai bechari ne, Pakeezah ki Meena Kumari, pair kat gaye uske dance kar kar ke (She has worked so hard, this Meena Kumari from Pakeezah, her feet are all injured because of dancing).”

“Ja kalmoohi naach (go dance, you wretched one),” Khan added, while Kaif maintained a sweet smile on her face the whole time.

Later she got back to shoot, joining her co-stars.

Watch the video here:

Released during Christmas in 2010, the heist comedy flick ‘Tees Maar Khan’ was helmed by director-choreographer Farah Khan, while her husband and his brother, Shirish and Ashmith Kunder wrote the story. The title starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna.

“Farah Khan threw her chappal on me during ‘Main Hoon Na’ shoot”

The film opened to generally poor reviews from critics and was a moderate commercial success, while today, it is widely remembered for Kaif’s dance number ‘Sheila ki Jawani’.